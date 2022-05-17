Oil traded near a two-month high amid a broader market rally while U.S. retail gasoline and diesel prices jumped to fresh record highs.

West Texas Intermediate traded near US$115 a barrel after rallying about 14 per cent over the previous four sessions. U.S. retail gasoline prices topped US$4.50 a gallon for the first time, just a couple of weeks ahead of the summer driving season. That comes amid widespread tightness in oil product markets across the globe.

“Oil’s dip under the uptrend line last week only encouraged buyers, kick-starting the latest upward momentum,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, an FxPro senior market analyst.

Oil has rallied more than 50 per cent this year in extremely volatile trading as the war in Ukraine tightened supplies, while demand outside of virus-hit China picked up. Global supplies remain tight with the European Union considering banning Russian crude and OPEC+ standing firmly against accelerating production increases. Consumers are already feeling the pain at the pump, with prices of transport fuels rising across the globe.

The U.S. will suggest tariffs on Russian oil as an alternative to embargoes, Reuters reported, a mechanism designed to keep the country’s supplies on the market while limiting revenues to Moscow. A European Union proposal to ban imports of Russian crude has been delayed amid opposition from Hungary, which said the decision would cost at least US$810 million.

In China, meanwhile, Shanghai reported no new Covid-19 infections in the broader community for a third consecutive day, hitting a crucial milestone that authorities have said will allow them to start unwinding punishing restrictions. Still, one part of Beijing’s Fengtai district will lock down in some areas for seven days, underscoring the country’s continued battle with the virus.

Prices:

WTI for June delivery was 77 cents to US$114.97 a barrel at 10:37 a.m. in New York.

Brent for July settlement added 65 cents to US$114.89 a barrel.

U.S. crude stockpiles at a key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, have contracted by about a quarter this year. Holdings at the delivery point for benchmark US futures likely fell by about 2.629 million barrels in the week to May 13, traders said, citing data from consultant Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

“We are getting into uncharted territory of crude inventories,” said Peter McNally, global sector lead at Third Bridge. “It’s tricky to implement these bans at a time when demand normally picks up and inventories are low.”