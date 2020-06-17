Oil limits losses with inventory drop at key U.S. storage site

Crude nearly erased all losses after a U.S. government report showed inventories at the nation’s key storage hub in Oklahoma declined.

Stockpiles at the Cushing site declined for a sixth straight week to the lowest level since late March.

Gasoline and distillate inventories also fell, signaling a slight pick-up in demand during the summer driving season with coronavirus-led lockdowns easing in some parts of the country.

Despite the mostly bullish data set, overall crude stockpiles in the U.S. rose last week.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for July settlement slipped 20 cents to US$38.18 a barrel at 10:43 a.m. in New York after falling as much as 3.1 per cent.

Brent for August delivery fell 8 cents to US$40.88 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

--With assistance from James Thornhill.