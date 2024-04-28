Oil erased an earlier decline as traders weighed U.S. efforts to broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas against signs of short-term tightness in the market.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed near US$84 a barrel after earlier shedding as much as 1.1 per cent. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will step up his push to secure a truce in Gaza during a visit to the region. The White House said Israel has agreed to hear out its concerns and hold off invading Rafah until meeting with the Americans.

With crude prices hovering in the $80s, the gap between the two nearest Brent contracts was still more than $1 a barrel in backwardation, indicating tight near-term supply. There has also been a spate of buying of benchmark North Sea crudes in recent days.

Crude has risen this year on OPEC+ supply cuts and heightened tensions in the Middle East — the source of about a third of the world’s oil. Meanwhile, shifting expectations for U.S. monetary policy are weighing on the demand outlook, and traders will look to a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday to gauge the prospects for rate cuts this year.

“We are in wait and see mode ahead of the Fed meeting and inventory data,” said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, Head of Research at A/S Global Risk Management. “I actually thought we would take out some more of the risk premium today given that we might hopefully be closer to some kind of ceasefire in the Middle East.”

There’s also some concern about diesel and heating oil markets, where premiums over crude have fallen to the lowest level in months on concerns about oversupply.

