Oil climbed to a four-month high as key Chinese economic data beat estimates, while Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries heightened geopolitical risks.

Global benchmark Brent rose near to US$86 a barrel, after gaining four per cent last week, while West Texas Intermediate climbed toward $82. China’s factory output and investment grew more strongly than expected at the start of the year, figures on Monday showed. Oil refining hit a record.

Crude has broken out of the tight trading range that dominated the opening months of the year, with prices hitting the highest since early November in recent days.

“It’s mostly driven by Chinese data,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “Chinese macroeconomic data — including refinery runs and apparent oil demand — have come in on the positive side.”

In Russia, drone strikes over the weekend hit multiple plants, some deep within the country’s territory. Diesel futures were higher for a third session. The attacks came as Vladimir Putin swept to victory in a presidential election whose outcome was pre-determined.

“The strikes on Russian refineries added $2 to $3 a barrel of risk premium for crude last week, which remains in place as we start this week with more attacks over the weekend,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore.

The advance has also been underpinned by OPEC+ cutbacks to production, with the International Energy Agency warning of a supply deficit throughout the year. That shift in outlook has seen banks including Morgan Stanley raising their oil-price forecasts.

