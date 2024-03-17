Tech giants led gains in stocks at the start of a week that will bring a raft of central-bank decisions from the U.S. to England and Japan.

Equities rebounded from a recent pullback, with megacaps outpacing the broader market. Alphabet Inc. jumped as Bloomberg News reported Apple Inc. is in talks to build Google’s Gemini artificial-intelligence engine into the iPhone. AI darling Nvidia Corp. also came to the forefront, with its annual conference seen as key in sustaining the stock’s blistering rally.

“Investors shouldn’t lose sight of the areas that continue to drive the bulk of corporate profits,” said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise. “In our view, the profit growth associated with Big Tech today stands in stark contrast to the profitless companies that drove the tech wreck at the turn of the century.”

Wall Street is also gearing up for more insights on the Federal Reserve’s resolve to ease as central banks set policy for almost half the global economy. The week features the world’s biggest agglomeration of decisions for 2024 to date, including judgments on the cost of borrowing for six of the 10 most-traded currencies.

The S&P 500 halted a three-day slide, the Nasdaq 100 rose 1 per cent and a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” tech megacaps climbed twice as much. US two-year yields hovered near 2024 highs as expectations for Fed cuts continued to erode. The yen fluctuated after a news report the Bank of Japan is poised to end its policy of guiding government bond yields — known as yield curve control.

“It’s a jam-packed week of central bank meetings,” said Win Thin and Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman. “There are sure to be some surprises and so today’s calm is likely to give way to greater volatility ahead.”

Ahead of the Fed decision, Japan will face a monumental moment in its history — with the nation expected to end its negative interest rate regime — the world’s last. Traders betting on the outcome of the BoJ’s decision have boosted their positions in yen futures to the highest since 2007.

Bank of America Corp. strategists said that an end to YCC would only have a limited impact on the appetite for U.S. Treasuries.

Bond investors who were once convinced that the Fed would start cutting rates this week are painfully surrendering to a higher-for-longer reality. Treasury yields have climbed as data continued to point to persistent inflation, causing traders to push back their timetable for US monetary easing. Swaps are currently pricing in less than 50 per cent odds of a June rate cut.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists led by Jan Hatzius changed their forecast to call for three quarter-point Fed cuts this year — instead of four. The change, which brings the forecast in line with the median forecast policymakers made in December, is “mainly because of the slightly higher inflation path,” they said.

“After last week’s double-dose of hot inflation data, everyone will be wondering whether the Fed is rethinking a June cut,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “The market will need to like what it sees in the Fed’s statement on Wednesday, and get confirmation from Jerome Powell that two months of sticky inflation numbers won’t derail the Fed’s game plan.”

Investors will be keenly focused on the US central bank’s projections — the dot plot — to gauge how many rate cuts policymakers are expecting to deliver this year.

To Krishna Guha at Evercore, the Fed will firm up its tone following hotter inflation reports – but will continue to point to a market-friendly base case of three cuts this year starting June.

“We think he will say the Committee will be patient and take as long as needed to accumulate sufficient confidence – underlining June is not guaranteed and the Fed would delay to July/September if necessary, Guha noted.

Traders will also be interested to see whether the Fed changes its views for 2025-2026 and the “neutral rate” — the level seen as neither stoking growth or holding it back.

“The Fed has been quite reluctant to change their neutral rate estimate,” said Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research. “Raising neutral would be one way to signal to markets that a deep easing cycle is unlikely.”

Wall Street will listen carefully to any signs from Powell on the phase out of quantitative tightening, known as QT. While a handful expect the Fed to announce or even begin slowing the unwind of its balance sheet as early as May, others don’t see a tapering starting until the second half of the year.

It looks like the Fed will begin to taper QT this year — and hints to that effect could be a positive for Treasury markets — allowing yields to drift sideways or down, according to David Kelly at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

“For investors, this isn’t exactly a rallying cry to buy bonds,” Kelly noted. “However, it does suggest the potential for a relatively stable financial environment, allowing equities to continue to move higher and fixed income to play its traditional role of providing income and diversification to portfolios.”

U.S. stocks will beat Treasuries over the next month, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey. That’s the fifth consecutive poll in which majority of respondents opted for equities, the longest streak of pro-stocks bias since the survey started asking the question in August of 2022.

Recent data has painted an ambiguous picture about the growth and inflation trends in the U.S. economy, but it’s best not to over-analyze each data point and instead be clear-headed about the general direction of travel, said Jason Draho at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“It’s a fairly healthy U.S. macro environment, and it should stay that way,” Draho said. “The Fed is likely to communicate the same message this week, and it seems inclined to do what it can to support that outlook. This is directionally positive for financial markets, and that’s not even accounting for the AI tailwind. Speed bumps, or turbulence, more aptly, aren’t enough to derail the soft-landing trajectory.”

In earnings this week, FedEx Corp.’s outlook on Thursday will provide hints on the state of the US economy after the bellwether previously forecast a slight revenue decline this fiscal year because of “volatile macroeconomic conditions.”

Nike Inc., Lululemon Athletica Inc., General Mills Inc., and Darden Restaurants Inc. results will show whether consumers are pulling back on spending or trading down, especially with inflation hanging around.

Corporate highlights:

Nasdaq Inc. said it has resolved a technology glitch that disrupted premarket trading for almost three hours.

The boss of Exxon Mobil Corp. said Monday that it has no interest in buying Hess Corp. outright, despite taking Chevron Corp. to arbitration over its proposed $52 billion merger with the other company.

Fisker Inc. is pausing production for the next six weeks as the electric-vehicle maker looks to rein in inventory and avoid possibly having to file for bankruptcy.

B. Riley Financial Inc., the boutique investment bank under attack from short sellers about its dealings with a former business partner, failed to file its audited results after an extension period ended.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. announced Monday that it’s launched a national advertising campaign to persuade customers that its bank is “brilliantly boring.”

The head of United Airlines Holdings Inc. told customers that the carrier is reviewing a series of recent mishaps involving its planes, promising any lessons learned would “inform our safety training and procedures” across the company.

Encyclopaedia Britannica Inc., the education technology company and publisher of books including the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is seeking a valuation of about $1 billion its initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan rate decision, Tuesday

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks, Tuesday

U.S. housing starts, Tuesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed rate decision; Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference, Wednesday

Reddit’s IPO, Wednesday

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

U.S. Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Nike, FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to $1.0869

The British pound was little changed at $1.2727

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 149.19 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9 per cent to $66,996.2

Ether fell 4.2 per cent to $3,481.26

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.33 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.46 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.09 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3 per cent to $82.93 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,160.04 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.