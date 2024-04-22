(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak said the first deportation flights will leave for Rwanda within 12 weeks, as the British prime minister sought to finally pass legislation this week to allow his flagship migration policy to go ahead.

“Enough is enough. No more prevarication. No more delay. No ifs, no buts. These flights are going to Rwanda,” Sunak told a news conference at his office in Downing Street in London. “The first flight will leave in 10 to 12 weeks. Of course, that is later than we wanted.”

While Sunak has overcome opposition in the House of Commons from members of his own Conservative Party, the House of Lords has repeatedly tried to amend the measure. Sunak has pledged to keep Parliament voting on Monday until the upper chamber allows it to go through.

Sunak said that court rooms and judicial time have been reserved to allow the flights to take off, against the probability of last-ditch legal challenges to the policy. Commercial planes have been chartered and 500 escorts have been trained.

Sunak said “this is about a regular rhythm” of flights taking off over the summer and into the fall.

