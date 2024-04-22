(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile Monday, South Korea’s military and Japan’s Coast Guard said.

At least one missile was launched toward waters off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Japan’s national broadcaster NHK said the suspected ballistic missile likely splashed down in waters outside of the country’s economic exclusion zone. Further details were not immediately available.

This is the fourth test of ballistic missiles from Kim Jong Un’s regime this year. On April 2, the North Korean leader oversaw the test of a new ballistic missile his state media said is designed to deploy a hypersonic glide vehicle to deliver a nuclear payload by using high speed maneuvers to attempt to evade interceptors.

The latest launch comes days after North Korea said it conducted a power test of a “super-large” warhead designed for its strategic missile and a test launch of a new anti-aircraft missile on Friday afternoon.

