(Bloomberg) -- German authorities arrested two men and a woman suspected of working for China’s ministry of state security to acquire details of ship-engine technology and buy a special laser on its behalf without export authorization.

It’s the second espionage case to come to light in Germany in a matter of days after two Russian-German citizens were taken into custody last week accused of spying for Russia and membership of a terror group planning acts of sabotage.

The latest revelations about China could further complicate Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s effort to reset relations with Germany’s biggest trading partner. A domestic intelligence report published last year included the Asian nation on a list of countries “with massive spying activities” in Germany, along with Russia, Iran and Turkey.

Scholz, who met last week with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, has sought to keep channels to the Chinese government open while pushing Germany’s biggest companies to make sure their risks in the Asian nation are manageable in case tensions escalate.

The Federal Prosecutor in Karlsruhe named the three German citizens arrested Monday in Duesseldorf and Bad Homburg near Frankfurt as married couple Herwig and Ina F. and Thomas R.

According to the prosecutor’s statement, Thomas R. acted as an agent for China’s MSS to procure “information in Germany on innovative technologies that could be used for military purposes.” A company run by Herwig and Ina F. in Duesseldorf was used “for establishing contacts and collaborating with people from the German scientific and research community.”

“The object was to prepare a study for a Chinese partner on the state of machine-part technology that is also important for the operation of powerful ship engines, for example in combat ships,” the prosecutor said.

“At the time of their arrest, the suspects were in further negotiations about research projects that could be useful for the expansion of China’s maritime combat capability,” it added.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing and its embassy in Berlin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that Germany is “aware of the considerable danger posed by Chinese espionage in business, industry and science” and called China’s apparent targeting of technology that can be used for military purposes “particularly sensitive.”

“We are looking very closely at these risks and threats and have issued clear warnings and raised awareness so that protective measures are increased everywhere,” Faeser said in an emailed statement.

The prosecutor said Monday that after purchasing the laser “on behalf of and with payment from the MSS” the accused exported it to China without authorization even though it’s subject to European Union duel-use regulations.

Scholz’s ruling coalition last year published a policy paper detailing out how Germany plans to address the challenges posed by China’s growing dominance, including securing access to critical raw materials and diversifying supply chains.

