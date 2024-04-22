(Bloomberg) -- Asda Group Ltd. is planning a bond and loan issuance to help refinance the debt pile that supported its acquisition by gas-station entrepreneurs Mohsin and Zuber Issa, according to people familiar with the matter.

Britain’s third-largest supermarket chain is looking to raise £1.75 billion ($2.16 billion) through the bond sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the plans. Separately, it is also marketing a €1.05 billion ($1.1 billion) term loan, according to an announcement seen by Bloomberg.

A spokesman for Asda declined to comment.

Asda is looking to refinance debt after the two Issa brothers teamed up with private equity firm TDR Capital LLP in 2020 to purchase a majority stake from Walmart Inc. in a high-profile deal that valued the storied group at £6.8 billion. A sharp increase in rates has since increased scrutiny of such leveraged acquisitions.

Last year, Asda said it would buy EG Group’s UK and Ireland gas-station business — another part of the Issa brothers’ empire. In a separate development, TDR is closing in on a deal to buy Zuber Issa’s stake in Asda, Bloomberg reported last week.

Monday’s announcement also stated that proceeds from the euro term loan, £1.75 billion of senior secured debt and cash from its balance sheet will be used to refinance a “majority of existing 2026 maturities”.

The company’s outstanding £2.25 billion February 2026 bonds rose further to a cash price of 96.8 pence on the pound on Tuesday morning, its highest level since October 2021, according to pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

Asda will hold an investor call on Tuesday, April 23, to discuss the term loan and a deal could come as early as next week.

