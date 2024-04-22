(Bloomberg) -- A South African court rejected a bid by the ruling African National Congress to stop a party backed by former President Jacob Zuma from using its name and logo.

The ANC had argued that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s name and logo bear a resemblance to the ANC’s former military wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe, which was active during the armed struggle against apartheid, and sought to bar the new party from brandishing it. The Durban High Court on Monday rejected the application with costs, according to a livestream of the proceedings.

Bloomberg Terminal clients can click on ELEC ZA for more on South Africa’s elections

The judgment is the third court victory by the Zuma-backed MK Party against the ANC as the country prepares for national elections next month. Opinion polls suggest support for the ANC will slip below 50% for the first time since it came to power in 1994 in the May 29 vote.

