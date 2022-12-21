As some countries buy more Russian oil, they're buying less from Middle East, South America: Lipow

Oil rallied to the highest since early Decemaber as U.S. crude inventories fell more than anticipated.

West Texas Intermediate futures for February delivery edged above US$78 a barrel. U.S. crude stockpiles fell 5.90 million barrels last week, according to an Energy Information Administration report Wednesday. Trading volumes have generally been below average this week ahead of the holiday period.

Crude remains on track for the first back-to-back quarterly decline since 2019 as further tightening by leading central banks risks tipping the U.S. and European Union into recession. Traders are also tracking the impact of China’s easing of harsh virus restrictions, and a warning from Saudi Arabia that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies would remain proactive and pre-emptive in managing the global oil market.

Russia’s seaborne oil shipments collapsed in the first week of Group-of-Seven sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues, a potential source of alarm for governments around the world. In North America, meanwhile, TC Energy Corp. pushed back the full return of its Keystone pipeline by a week.

Prices: