(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied below $109 a barrel at the start of the week’s trading, with traders weighing concerns that a global slowdown will drag down demand against supply interruptions and signs of tightness.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed in early Asian trading after jumping 2.5% on Friday. Trading volumes will likely be lower than usual on Monday with a nationwide holiday in the US for the Fourth of July celebrations.

Crude was buffeted last month as signs of a US recession prompted a wave of selling across commodities. Still, supply outages, including in Libya, have offset some of the weakness. Key oil time spreads also show a robust market.

Oil remains more than 40% higher this year after being boosted by the war in Ukraine, which triggered a wave of sanctions on Russian flows. Many product prices remain elevated and Vitol Group, the biggest independent oil trader, warned at the weekend that the surge in fuel costs is starting to weigh on demand.

Lofty gasoline prices are a challenge for US President Joe Biden, who has tapped strategic reserves and pushed Middle Eastern suppliers to raise output to bring them down. In a tweet, Biden urged companies running gas stations to lower prices. The post was criticized by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos.

Oil markets remain in backwardation, a bullish pattern that’s marked by near-term prices commanding a premium to longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was $3.83 a barrel in backwardation, more than $1 higher than a month ago.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.