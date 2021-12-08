(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke, who started out as a fisherman before building a fortune in Norway’s offshore industry, is the Nordic country’s wealthiest with assets of 19.6 billion kroner ($2.2 billion), according to broadcaster NRK.

Gustav Magnar Witzoe, who controls fish farmer SalMar ASA, was edged out narrowly with almost equal assets, while Nicolai Tangen, the head of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, declared assets of 8.1 billion, NRK reported, citing tax records for 2020.

Norway makes its tax lists public once a year, disclosing net income, net worth and taxes. Rokke paid 175 million in taxes, while Witzoe paid 237 million kroner, NRK said.

