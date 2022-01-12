Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Onex Corp. has poached a senior Toronto-Dominion Bank official to take the top job at its Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. business.

In a release Wednesday, the private equity firm said it hired Dave Kelly to run Gluskin, which it acquired in 2019.

Kelly most recently served as head of private wealth management and financial planning at TD Wealth. He replaces Jeff Moody, who will step down from the helm at Gluskin Sheff and has been appointed as its vice chair.

“Gluskin Sheff is competitively differentiated in the market, being one of the only firms to provide clients with access to alternative investments and wealth planning solutions. Dave’s experience building strong operational functions to support high-quality, growing private wealth businesses is a strong asset to our business, team and clients,” said Onex President Bobby Le Blanc in a release.