Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System almost quadrupled its stock holdings in Asia-Pacific last year and plans to keep boosting its exposure to the fast-growing region over the next several years.

“We’ve seen a rebound quicker there in a lot of the sectors and markets than elsewhere globally,” Blake Hutcheson, who became chief executive officer on June 1, said in an interview. The pension manager, known as Omers, deployed almost C$4 billion (US$3.17 billion) in the region, up from about C$1 billion, he said.

Lower-for-longer interest rates have pushed pension funds to cast their nets far and wide in search for returns over the last several years. The C$109 billion public-pension manager, one of Canada’s largest, plans to deploy roughly 20 per cent of its capital in Asia-Pacific over the next five to ten years, with a focus on public equities rather than private assets, Hutcheson said.

Omers, which aims to double in size in the next eight to 10 years, had less than 8 per cent invested in the region in 2019, according to its latest annual report. The fund has added 12 people to its Singapore office, which was opened three years ago.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index handed investors 17% returns last year and is up more than 7 per cent in 2021.

Private Markets

In the private market, Hutcheson said he’s seen a wide gap in buyers’ and sellers’ expectations in sectors hammered by the pandemic, such as retail, hotels, and transportation. That’s making it harder to do deals, he said.

“An owner can stay at the table,” he said. Meanwhile, potential investors want “to be discounted because of current valuations and current cash flow,” he said.

Toronto-based Omers, which has a real estate arm called Oxford Properties Group, is betting on an eventual rebound in demand for office space, Hutcheson said. About 40 per cent of Oxford Properties is invested in office buildings.

“Will employees have greater flexibility in the future? I think so. But most organizations which are designed around office cultures will maintain their space,” he said.

Retail real estate, on the other hand, won’t snap back as easily, Hutcheson said. Oxford has about 15 per cent of its portfolio in retail assets, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre, located in a suburb of Toronto, and Square One, in downtown Mississauga, Canada’s sixth largest city.

“It’ll be tough for many to see through these cycles and come out the other side,” he said. Hutcheson sees a migration toward “the best retail properties” that can’t be replaced by online activity.