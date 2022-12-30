People may refuse to shut down completely if that’s the government order: Salon owner

TORONTO - Ontario's top doctor is set to make an announcement today as the province continues to reach new records in daily COVID-19 infections.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, was initially scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday to share new rules on COVID-19 testing and case management.

But the event was postponed so officials could review changes to isolation and quarantine guidelines in the United States.

Ontarians are also waiting on the province to announce whether children will go back to school in person or online next week in light of the recent surge in cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Some provinces have decided to prolong the winter break for some or all students, while others have opted to switch to virtual learning starting next week.

Ontario recorded a new daily high of 10,436 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, just days after logging more than 10,000 daily cases for the first time in the pandemic.