Ontario to legalize tailgating; amendment to be introduced in budget

TORONTO -- Sports fans in Ontario will soon be able to have a drink and tailgate before a game.

The government will announce in its budget this week that it will legalize the practice often seen in parking lots at sporting events in the United States.

Premier Doug Ford's executive director of strategic communications tweeted that the change means the government is treating adults like adults.

Tailgating will be made possible by amending a regulation that sets out the terms for special occasion liquor permits.

Permit holders would also be able to sell alcohol on their property.

The news comes after thousands of teachers and supporters descended on the legislature over the weekend to protest education changes, including larger high school class sizes.

