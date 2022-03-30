(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is considering whether to disregard oil production estimates provided by the International Energy Agency, a public snub that would follow months of more strident criticism from both sides.

Ministers will discuss the proposal on Thursday, delegates said, asking not to be named because the information is private. The move would change the composition of the “Secondary Sources” estimate of OPEC crude production that appears in the cartel’s monthly report and is used to gauge compliance with its output quotas.

It would also represent the culmination of months of sniping between the IEA, which represents the interests of major energy consumers, and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has derided the IEA’s proposals for how the world could avoid damaging climate change as “La-La-Land.” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said recently that he was disappointed in OPEC’s lack of a response to the Russian oil-supply crisis.

