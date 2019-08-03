(Bloomberg) -- It’s dry in the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia and Alaska. Very dry.

A contiguous stretch of over 2,000 miles of Pacific coastline is experiencing drought conditions ranging from “abnormally dry” to “extreme drought,” according to U.S. and Canadian Drought Monitors.

While drought has receded across much of the Canadian provinces from June, and overall conditions in the lower 48 U.S. states have skirted with 20-year lows over the past two months, conditions in Ketchikan, Alaska, have been termed “severe” and Aberdeen, Washington, “exceptional”.

NOTES: D0 - Abnormally dry, D1 - Moderate Drought, D2 - Severe Drought, D3 - Extreme Drought, D4 - Exceptional Drought

