Pakistan’s Ex-PM Khan Calls for Protests to Force Elections
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan asked his supporters to march to Islamabad, the nation’s capital, for a sit-in on May 25 as a way to press the government to quit and call early elections.
Khan’s move is likely to fuel further political instability in a country already facing an economic crisis from rising inflation.
At a press conference, the former cricket star urged his backers to protest for as long as needed. Khan recently has held a series of rallies -- aimed at channeling anger against the government of new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif -- drawing massive crowds across the country.
Khan was ousted in April after losing a confidence vote in parliament. He’s blamed the US for “conspiring” to engineer his exit from office, a claim the administration of President Joe Biden has rejected.
