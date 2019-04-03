Parliament is still trying to take control of Brexit: Here's how

As Prime Minister Theresa May tries to forge a Brexit compromise with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, rank-and-file lawmakers are still trying to come up with a Plan B themselves that can end the impasse.

Two rounds of voting on various Brexit options have failed to produce a majority, though a proposal to keep the U.K. in a form of customs union with the European Union came close on Monday. So on Wednesday, during time allocated for more so-called indicative votes, members of Parliament will instead debate a bill that aims to take a no-deal Brexit off the table.

How Does the Bill Work?

Submitted by Labour MP Yvette Cooper with cross-party sponsorship, the bill would force the prime minister to present a Brexit extension date to the House of Commons the day after the legislation is passed. Lawmakers would vote on the date and potentially amend it before May presents the plan to the EU. A further vote would be needed if the bloc sent the premier back with an alternative date.

The bill’s sponsors want to fast-track its passage through the Commons on Wednesday, an unusually rapid timetable that was the subject of protests from Brexiteers. But Speaker John Bercow overruled them, saying such speed was acceptable. The bill is due to be debated after 5 p.m. and until 10 p.m.

If it passes, the legislation would need to go to the House of Lords, where there’s a pro-EU majority.

Will There Be More Plan B Votes?

As part of Wednesday’s parliamentary business, MPs will also vote on whether to have another round of so-called indicative votes on Brexit Plan B options on Monday. They’re expected to be voted on at about 5 p.m.

What Does This All Mean for May?

Until now, Parliament’s moves to control the Brexit process have run in parallel with May’s own strategy. But given the prime minister’s dramatic change of direction, the rival plans could yet converge -- especially if she does manage to strike a compromise with Corbyn.

“The main point now is this is against a completely different background,” Conservative Oliver Letwin, who has been leading Parliament’s efforts, told BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday.

What If May and Corbyn Don’t Agree?

There could be a role for the lawmakers’ Plan B votes process if talks between the party leaders don’t work out. In her speech on Tuesday, May promised to present a “number of options for the future relationship” between the U.K. and the EU for Parliament to consider -- and pledged to deliver on whatever MPs decide.

--With assistance from Robert Hutton and Kitty Donaldson