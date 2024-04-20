(Bloomberg) -- Partners Group Holding AG-backed Form Technologies is exploring strategic options that may include a potential sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The industrial manufacturer faces about $900 million of debt that comes due for repayment next year, said some of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. The company’s roughly $633 million first-lien term loan is quoted at around 95 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Talks are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a sale, the people said. A representative for Partners Group declined to comment, while Form didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Partners Group, working with an investment bank, received offers for Form back in 2018, which it valued at more than $2 billion, Bloomberg previously reported. A deal didn’t materialize, and Form subsequently refinanced its debt.

Partners Group acquired a controlling stake in Form’s predecessor Dynacast International in 2015 from Kenner & Co. in a deal that valued the company at $1.1 billion, including debt, according to a statement.

Dynacast then acquired cast-components maker Signicast from the Pritzker Group, and later changed its name to Form Technologies. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Form traces its origins back to a company founded in the 1930s called Gries Reproducer Corp, and engineers small, metal parts for cars, computers and other products, according to its website.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.