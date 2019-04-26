PayPal Will Invest About $500 Million in Uber at IPO Price: WSJ

(Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. will invest around $500 million in Uber Technologies Inc. at the price of the ride-hailing company’s initial public offering through a private placement, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Pact to be announced Friday morning in a filing

NOTE: Uber Said to Aim for IPO Valuation of as Much as $90 Billion (2)

