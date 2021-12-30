House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the coronavirus vaccine rollout overseen by the Trump administration has been too slow due to logistics and health infrastructure issues.

“It’s one thing to be in the lab, it’s another thing to be in the arm,” Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday. “This has to be done better.”

Pelosi recognized the impressive speed with which the vaccine was developed, but she said the pace of vaccinations has been slower due to the Trump administration’s poor handling of logistics and supplies.

“One of the things holding up further vaccination in the country is the Trump administration’s lack of cooperation on the distribution of syringes and other things that go into that, and holding up some of the vaccines as well.”