(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s “very excited” about the prospect of an upcoming trip to Asia, while refusing to confirm any of her itinerary.

Which countries she may be visiting, “you’ll be hearing about along the way,” Pelosi said at a news conference Friday, declining to say anything more because of security concerns.

Still, it was the closest she has come to confirming her plans for travel to the Asia-Pacific region. She is scheduled to depart Friday, according to people familiar with her plans.

Reports that the California Democrat’s travel would include a stop in Taiwan has sparked a furious reaction in China, which regards the self-governing island as part of its territory. Beijing has warned there will be consequences if Pelosi visits, including a defense ministry statement that implied China might use military force in response.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US has “no physical, tangible indications” that China is preparing a military response to a possible Pelosit to Taiwan.

“We just don’t have any concrete indications of something happening from a military perspective on the Chinese part,” Kirby told reporters Friday on a conference call.

He also said there is no need for “bellicose rhetoric” coming from Chinese officials because “there’s been no change to American policy when it comes to Taiwan.”

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan at length on Thursday in a more than two-hour phone call, though neither side said in statements whether Pelosi’s possible visit came up. The island is the biggest flashpoint in the relationship between Beijing and Washington.

Pelosi’s trip is set to include stops in Japan, Indonesia and Singapore, as well as potentially Malaysia, according to a person familiar with the plans. However it remains unclear whether she will put Taiwan on her schedule.

Other members of Congress in both parties are encouraging Pelosi to make the stop in Taiwan, saying that avoiding the island following China’s protestations would amount to acquiescing to Beijing.

Pelosi said Friday that Biden has talked about putting a strong emphasis on the Asia-Pacific region, “and we want the Congress of the United States to be part of that initiative.”

About a third of the population of Pelosi’s district in San Francisco is of Asian descent, and she said that “as a West Coast person, we see that as our home, we’re part of that as well.”

