(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a congressional delegation to international climate talks beginning later this month, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday.

The talks in Glasgow, Scotland are scheduled to begin Oct. 31 and follow dire warnings from international climate scientists about the urgent need to take action to prevent the worst effects of global warming.

Pelosi’s attendance comes as Democrats have struggled to agree on legislation needed to meet President Joe Biden’s pledge of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 50% from 2005 levels by decade’s end.

Hoyer, briefing reporters in Washington, said the trip was to “to reiterate our commitment to the objectives that have been set forth in Paris and other places to obtain a very, very significant reduction in emissions.”

A Pelosi spokesperson declined to comment on her travel plans, citing security protocols.

Democratic senators are also expected to attend the so-called COP26 United Nations conference, as are a handful of House Republicans pushing climate action.

The U.S. government is expected to have a large contingent at the summit, anchored by Biden and cabinet-level officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Former President Barack Obama also plans to attend and meet with young activists.

The show of force is meant to underscore that the U.S. is committed to using a mix of legislation, regulations, corporate actions and state and local government steps to slash greenhouse gas emissions to meet Biden’s pledge.

