(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms Permira and TA Associates are among bidders for automotive software company A2Mac1, according to people familiar with the matter.

Astorg, Eurazeo and Hg are also interested in the digital technology firm backed by Rothschild & Co.’s private equity arm, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. Any potential deal for the firm would be valued at the higher end of a range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion, the people said.

Representatives for Permira, TA Associates, Astorg and Rothschild declined to comment. Representatives for A2Mac1, Eurazeo and Hg didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Founded in the 1990s, A2Mac1 develops technology that decodes data for automotive benchmarking used by original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company, headquartered in France, has more than 600 employees in 14 countries including the US.

Five Arrows Principal Investments, Rothschild’s European private investment business, is running the auction. A potential winner is expected to shake out over the next month, one of the people said.

A2Mac1 was acquired by Five Arrows in 2017. The private equity firm is based in London, Paris and Luxembourg and has about 2.8 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in assets under management, according to its website.

