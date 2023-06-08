(Bloomberg) -- Permira is exploring options for Golden Goose, including a potential sale that could value the luxury sneaker maker at more than €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm is also weighing a possible initial public offering of the brand behind shoes favored by singers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, according to the people. The business has sales of about €500 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of roughly €150 million, the people said.

Any sale of the business could come in the second half of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Deliberations are ongoing as there’s no certainty Permira will decide to exit its investment in the business, they said.

Carlyle Group Inc. acquired Golden Goose from Ergon Capital Partners SA in 2017, sparking its expansion into the US and China. Three years later, Permira paid about €1.3 billion for control of the company. Carlyle retains a minority stake.

Representatives for Permira and Carlyle declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Golden Goose didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Vinicy Chan.

