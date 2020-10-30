Pfizer and Mylan to Sell Assets to Gain U.S. Clearance for Deal

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Pfizer Inc. and Mylan NV had agreed to sell some assets to gain approval for a deal combining Pfizer’s Upjohn business with the generic-drug maker.

Under the proposed deal, Pfizer plans to spin off Upjohn, which would then be merged with Mylan. Upjohn includes Pfizer’s Greenstone generic-drug division, as well as older blockbuster medicines like the cholesterol-lowering therapy Lipitor.

The FTC alleged that the deal would harm competition in certain generic-drug markets. The companies have agreed to sell the rights to some medications to address those concerns, according to a statement from the agency.

Pfizer shares declined 0.9% at 12:44 p.m. in New York, while Mylan shares gained 1.4%.

Representatives for Pfizer and Mylan couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

