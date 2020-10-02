(Bloomberg) -- Medical specialists have elected to start Remdesivir therapy for President Donald Trump, according to a tweet from Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany that cites a statement from his physician.

Trump has completed his first dose of the drug and is resting comfortably, according to his physician Sean Conley. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, the statement says.

Trump tweeted shortly before the statement hit, saying he is going well and “thank you to all.”

