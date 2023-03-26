(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s government is expected to win approval for its flagship climate policy after agreeing new action to limit development of new coal and gas projects, according to the Greens Party.

The country’s safeguard mechanism, which would compel the country’s top emitting facilities to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 4.9% a year by 2030, will now also restrict the use of carbon offsets, the junior opposition party said Monday.

“Coal and gas pollution was set to soar under Labor’s safeguard,” Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt said in a statement. “The Greens have introduced a hard cap on emissions, meaning real pollution must actually come down and the coal and gas corporations can’t buy their way out of the cap with offsets.”

An overhaul of the safeguard mechanism is intended to mandate tougher climate action for about 215 entities that together account for around a quarter of Australia’s total emissions. The changes need approval in the Senate, the nation’s upper house, and are now likely to pass with the support of the Greens.

Read more: Australia Defends Natural Gas as Vote Looms on Key Climate Bill

Australia’s Labor government came to power in May last year with a vow to reverse the nation’s reputation as a climate laggard. While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tightened national emissions targets, his administration has also faced criticism over its support for some coal and gas developments.

An immediate ban on future gas projects would be “irresponsible”, Energy Minister Chris Bowen said earlier this month, adding that the fuel will be necessary to complement a transition to the government’s target of 82% renewable generation by 2030.

The main opposition center-right coalition of the Liberals and Nationals in February said it would vote against the proposed legislation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.