Planet Fitness tumbles on report of potential virus exposure

Planet Fitness Inc. skidded as much as 6.3 per cent following a news report that more than 200 people may have been exposed to the coronavirus at a West Virginia location of the gym chain.

A client at the Planet Fitness gym in Morgantown tested positive for the virus, raising the possibility that patrons were exposed on June 24, said Mary Wade Burnside, a spokeswoman for the Monongalia County Health Department. Pittsburgh TV station KDKA reported the exposure earlier Monday.

A Planet Fitness representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news is another hiccup in a tense reopening of businesses around the country after coronavirus lockdowns. Several states in the South and Southwest are experiencing rapid rises in COVID-19 cases, although West Virginia hasn’t had a major new outbreak.

Planet Fitness shares lost as much as US$3.88 to US$57.74 in New York trading Monday, before moderating the decline. The stock was down 17 per cent this year through June 26.