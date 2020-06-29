Are you looking for a stock?

    6h ago

    Planet Fitness tumbles on report of potential virus exposure

    John J. Edwards III, Bloomberg News

    Planet Fitness Inc. Locations Ahead Of Earns

    A man exercises at a Planet Fitness Inc. gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 31, 2015. Planet Fitness Inc. is scheduled to release second quarter earnings results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Sept. 2. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

    Planet Fitness Inc. skidded as much as 6.3 per cent following a news report that more than 200 people may have been exposed to the coronavirus at a West Virginia location of the gym chain.

    A client at the Planet Fitness gym in Morgantown tested positive for the virus, raising the possibility that patrons were exposed on June 24, said Mary Wade Burnside, a spokeswoman for the Monongalia County Health Department. Pittsburgh TV station KDKA reported the exposure earlier Monday.

    A Planet Fitness representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The news is another hiccup in a tense reopening of businesses around the country after coronavirus lockdowns. Several states in the South and Southwest are experiencing rapid rises in COVID-19 cases, although West Virginia hasn’t had a major new outbreak.

    Planet Fitness shares lost as much as US$3.88 to US$57.74 in New York trading Monday, before moderating the decline. The stock was down 17 per cent this year through June 26.