Porter says passengers being rebooked, given refunds after U.S. telecom outage

TORONTO - Porter Airlines says a telecom outage in the United States that affected their website has been resolved.

The airline, based at Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport, tweeted early Thursday that affected passengers will be rebooked as soon as possible.

It says those who had to cancel their plans entirely because of the issue will be given a full refund.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Porter said a telecom outage was affecting all areas of its website, including passenger processing and reservation systems.

The airport tweeted those on cross-border flights could expect "significant" delays.

1/2 There is a telecom outage in the U.S. affecting all areas of our website, passenger processing and reservation systems. We are unable to make bookings / change flights at this time. pic.twitter.com/NddqYJ5AV6 — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) June 26, 2019

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the vast majority of departures and arrivals listed on the airport's website were on time or early.

1/3 The telecom outage has been resolved. Passengers will be rebooked on flights as soon as possible, based on availability. New flight information will be sent by email based on contact info provided within the reservation. — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) June 27, 2019

2/3 Passengers needing to cancel travel as a direct result of the systems issue will be provided full refunds which can be processed at a later date; you do not need to contact the Call Centre prior to your scheduled flight. — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) June 27, 2019