(Bloomberg) -- The pound rallied the most against the dollar since March on signs that Britain and the European Union are edging closer to an agreement on the core sticking points in negotiations around Brexit.

There may be more gains to come. One-week options turned the most positive on sterling since early January after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar said they could see a pathway to a possible divorce deal following crunch talks in northern England.

The pound gained as much as 1.6% to $1.2397 as of 5:15 p.m. in London. It strengthened 0.9% to 89.10 pence per euro. It’s on course for the largest advance since the U.K. Parliament rejected leaving the EU without a deal in March.

“This sharp bounce seems to confirm the presence of lingering speculative short positions in the pound that are being unwound in a scramble in late trade,” said Koon Chow, a strategist at Union Bancaire Privee. “Although the joint statement was light on details, it strengthens our expectation that there will be an extension rather than a no-deal Brexit at the end of this month. But there are still election risks, and accordingly a pound recovery has some obstacles ahead.”

EU leaders will meet next week for a summit that may determine whether Britain will reach an accord, seek an extension, or head for a hard exit that some banks think could wipe 10% off the value of the U.K. currency.

