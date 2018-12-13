(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit on Twitter, join our Facebook group and sign up to our Brexit Bulletin.

The pound may have won a reprieve as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May survived a bid to oust her, but its fate is likely to hinge on her ability to win concessions from the European Union over her Brexit deal.

Sterling climbed on Thursday after its best day in six weeks. With May now safe from a challenge from her own party for at least a year, investors will turn their focus back to the Brexit deal, which still doesn’t have enough support to pass through Parliament.

“The vote confirmed that the Conservative party is divided and that there is no parliamentary majority for May to pass the deal if she does not get support from some Labour MPs,” said Roberto Cobo Garcia, a currency strategist at BBVA. “Sterling’s appreciation will only have longer legs if an orderly Brexit or even a Bremain are assured.”

The pound gained 0.4 percent to $1.2676 by 9:00 a.m. in London, after rallying 1.1 percent Wednesday. It rose 0.2 percent to 89.82 pence per euro. Sterling is still near the bottom of its recent range and is headed for a weekly loss, with just over three months to go until Brexit and no further clarity on the outcome.

May is heading to a summit in Brussels after her meetings with EU leaders so far this week haven’t yielded the legal assurances on the Irish border that lawmakers are seeking.

“Most investors we speak to still prefer to leave the pound well alone unless they have to,” said Royal Bank of Canada currency strategist Elsa Lignos.

To contact the reporter on this story: Charlotte Ryan in London at cryan147@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Neil Chatterjee, Anil Varma

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.