Powell on Progress, RBA to Defer Taper, Treasuries Risk: Eco Day
Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
Invitation Homes Inc., the largest single-family landlord in the U.S., boosted rents by 8% nationwide in the second quarter as company hiked prices amid strong demand for suburban properties.
Jared Kushner plans to open a Miami-based investment company with an office in Israel later this year, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Real estate focused investment firm GCP said it closed a $2.3 billion fund that will be used to buy and operate warehouses tied to logistics and e-commerce.
U.K. house prices fell unexpectedly in July, signaling a loss of momentum in the housing market after a tax break on purchases began to be phased out.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.