(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • Fed officials are moving closer to when they can start reducing massive support. The FOMC is still assessing whether “substantial further progress” has been met, says Bloomberg Economics
  • The RBA is likely to push back its planned taper of bond buying as prolonged lockdowns look set to send the economy back into reverse
  • A panel of ex-global economic policy makers warned that major trading disruptions in U.S. Treasuries are likely to increase. Even Jerome Powell can’t figure out why U.S. Treasury yields are tumbling
  • The best growth of the expansion is likely behind the U.S. just as the world’s largest economy reclaims its pre-pandemic level of output
  • Thailand risks its first double-dip recession since the Asian crisis
  • Soaring home prices are stoking anger against South Korea’s president, with middle-class voters saying government policies have created a class of “overnight beggars”
  • India’s economy showed signs of cooling on the slow easing of lockdowns, a factor likely to keep interest rates at record lows
  • Herd immunity may buoy Singapore GDP from September, writes Tamara Mast Henderson. Meantime, Singapore’s central bank head is taking on thorny political issues like other developed-world peers
  • U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo dismissed the idea that the recent inflation surge will persist
  • Bloomberg Economics reckons China’s June readings reinforce the view that the RRR cut in mid-July was a preemptive move
  • Asia’s virus stars are sliding in the ranks of best Covid places to be

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.