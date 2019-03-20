{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Stories

    Mar 20, 2019

    Power Financial reports $478M Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend

    The Canadian Press

    Power Corporation

    Paul Desmarais Jr., Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Power Corporation of Canada, attends their annual shareholder meeting in Toronto on May 12, 2017. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL -- Power Financial Corp. (PWF.TO) announced a quarterly dividend increase Wednesday as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $478 million.

    The Montreal-based company's quarterly payment to shareholders will go up by 5.2 per cent to 45.55 cents per common share.

    Power Financial also reported a profit of 67 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $225 million or 32 cents per share in the last three months of 2017.

    On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned $460 million or 65 cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $547 million or 77 cents per share a year earlier.=

    Analysts on average had expected a profit of 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

    Power Financial holds majority stakes in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Wealthsimple Financial Corp. as well as a minority stake in Pargesa Holding.
     