(Bloomberg) -- The brother of Indonesia’s Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto seeks to supply clean water to the country’s new capital.

Hashim Djojohadikusumo seeks to meet Nusantara’s clean water need of 4.5 cubic liters a second, he said in a Tuesday briefing. The contract, which will cost $330 million in the first stage, hasn’t been signed and will depend on the issuance of relevant government rules, he added.

Indonesia has set aside 489 trillion rupiah ($34 billion) to move its capital to East Kalimantan, from Jakarta, in a bid to encourage more development in the eastern part of the country. The project remains controversial as environmental groups raise concern over potential deforestation while civil rights activists question which parties would benefit from the choice of location.

Djojohadikusumo held the Tuesday briefing to deny that he would profit from the new capital or that the funds from the project would be used to fund Subianto’s future election campaign. Djojohadikusumo worked as his brother’s campaign director in the 2019 polls.

He said his reservoir, held through PT Arsari Tirta Pradana, can supply 8.5 cubic liters a second of clean water. The reserve is located about 25 kilometers away from where the new presidential palace will be built, he added.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.