(Bloomberg) -- A group of private-credit firms that includes Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Inc. is close to finalizing a $2 billion debt package that will help finance the buyout of software developer Alteryx Inc. by Clearlake Capital and Insight Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. and Sixth Street Partners are also among the lenders involved in talks to participate in a $1.8 billion seven-year term loan, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. The debt is expected to be priced at around 6.5 percentage points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate and at a discounted price of 98 cents on the dollar, they said.

The lenders are also expected to provide a revolver of about $200 million, the people said, though the discussions are ongoing and the details could change. Representatives for Blackstone, Blue Owl, Sixth Street and Apollo declined to comment. Spokespeople for Clearlake, Insight and Alteryx did not reply to requests for comment.

The financing discussions have been underway since late last year as Clearlake and Insight planned the takeover of the analytics software company. The purchase was announced in mid-December and valued the company at $4.4 billion.

At the time, Clearlake and Insight were asking lenders for a recurring revenue loan, which links the terms to certain revenue targets instead of the typical income-based ones. That type of loan became popular in recent years as part of a flurry of private equity takeovers in the software industry, where companies can be unprofitable for years as they spend cash to fuel growth.

But as conversations went on, the structure of the package soon changed into a corporate loan where the key metrics are earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the people said.

--With assistance from John Sage.

