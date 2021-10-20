(Bloomberg) -- Pent-up demand for the first U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded fund drove assets held in the investment vehicle to more than $1 billion in just two days.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ticker BITO) ended Wednesday with $1.1 billion under management after trading volume topped $1.2 billion, according to a press release. That’s the quickest that an ETF has reached the $1 billion mark, Bloomberg Intelligence data show.

BITO’s launch Tuesday was met with almost off-the-charts demand, ranking as the second-busiest debut on record. That enthusiasm helped propel the world’s largest cryptocurrency to an all-time high, with Bitcoin nearing $67,000 on Wednesday. Other issuers are lining up to debut their own products, with Bitcoin futures ETFs from VanEck and Valkyrie potentially coming to market this month.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.