(Bloomberg) --

Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, which was turned into one of the biggest Covid-19 vaccination sites in the U.S. this month, was closed for almost an hour Saturday afternoon because of a protest, a city official said.

About 50 protesters gathered at the entrance of the baseball stadium, Los Angeles Times reported, affecting motorists waiting in line to get their shots. The protest remained peaceful, the city’s police department said.

Earlier this month, L.A. transformed the location from the nation’s biggest Covid-19 testing site into a mass vaccination center that could inoculate as many as 12,000 people a day. A total of 5,680 shots were administered on Friday, with daily jabs reaching close to 7,000 on some days, the official said.

The Greater L.A. area also had one of its worst days for fatalities in about three weeks. L.A. County reported 316 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total to 16,647. Cases rose 6,918 to 1.1 million -- more than a 10th of its 10 million population. Meanwhile, California deaths passed the 40,000 mark, the state’s health department announced on its website.

The new data come as L.A., along with the rest of California, is easing curbs to allow outdoor dining and the resumption of other businesses.

“Although some restrictions were just lifted in our county, we are still in a very dangerous period,” said Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.