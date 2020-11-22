(Bloomberg) -- Anti-government protesters stormed Guatemala’s congress and set part of the building on fire.

Video published by El Pais showed flames and thick black smoke coming out of the structure.

Demonstrators are protesting about corruption and lack of oversight of the $12.8 billion 2021 budget, which was approved by congress in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

President Alejandro Giammattei pledged “the full force of the law” against people who vandalize public property.

