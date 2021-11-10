(Bloomberg) -- A San Juan court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of Luma Energy Chief Executive Officer Wayne Stensby, saying the company that manages Puerto Rico’s electricity transmission and distribution system failed to provide all documents demanded by local lawmakers.

San Juan Superior Court Judge Anthony Cuevas made the order after denying a one-day extension requested Tuesday by Luma, a consortium of Atco Ltd. and Quanta Services Inc. working with Innovative Emergency Management Inc. Cuevas in his order said the company knew about the document request since March.

A spokeswoman for Luma Energy said the company did not have an initial response to the arrest order.

In a written statement late Tuesday, Luma said it had already handed over more than 5,000 documents in response to Puerto Rico’s legislature. The company also accused Puerto Rican lawmaker Luis Raul Torres of trying to “undermine” the company through the document requests.

“Luma is shocked, bewildered and deeply concerned regarding the case initiated by Representative Luis Raul Torres, which is undoubtedly motivated by the politics and interests of groups that oppose the electrical transformation that has begun and that Puerto Rico desperately needs,” the company wrote.

Luma took over Puerto Rico’s electricity grid on June 1 in a semi-privatization of the public utility that has divided the island. It came amid long-running frustration with the island’s inconsistent service and aging infrastructure, which was laid bare by Hurricane Maria in 2017. But problems have initially persisted under the new private administration, sparking street protests.

