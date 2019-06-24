Purolator Inc. is building a new national hub in Toronto, spurred by fast growth in e-commerce.

The Canadian courier announced Tuesday it is investing $330 million to build a 60-acre “super hub” in the city, seeking to better serve the e-commerce market. Purolator says the facility, which is set to open in 2021, will triple the capacity of its network.

The new hub is part of a broader $1-billion investment the company plans to make within the next five years. Purolator also plans to upgrade its fleet with more advanced technology and improve its customers’ online experiences as part of the investment.

“Today’s announcement is one of the most ambitious in our company’s history and will future-proof our business,” Purolator CEO John Ferguson said in a press release.

Purolator says the new hub will feature world-class automation and follow leading environmental standards.

The shipping company is not the only one investing in the city amid growing demand in the e-commerce space. Toronto-based Shopify announced in May that it plans to double its Toronto staff to 1,500 in three years as it opens a new office in the city.

Purolator says it plans to unveil further regional expansions within the next 12 months.