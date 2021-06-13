(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said the main goals of his summit meeting this week with U.S. President Joe Biden will be establishing personal contacts and direct dialog, and creating a mechanism to foster further interaction, according to an interview with Russia’s state television channel VGTRK.

He signaled there’s room for cooperation on environmental issues.

The Russian president also said the June 16 meeting could help create the conditions to discuss security issues between the two countries and that he would only consider extraditing alleged cyber-criminals if the U.S. would extradite alleged criminals sought by Russia.

According to the Russian president, companies from the U.S. want to work in Russia, but “they are being dragged out of our market by the ears,” and competitors are taking their places, which is hardly beneficial to the American economy.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.