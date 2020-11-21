(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the Group of 20 nations to help poorer countries overcome the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The main risk, of course, remains the likelihood, despite some positive signals, of mass, long-term unemployment and the accompanying rise in poverty and social dislocation,” Putin said on Saturday in a speech before a virtual G-20 meeting. “And the role of the G-20 is to ensure this doesn’t happen.”

The Russian leader also said that safe and efficient vaccines must be made available for all.

