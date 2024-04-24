(Bloomberg) -- National security advisors and senior officials from around the world are set to meet in Doha this weekend to discuss plans for a summit on Ukraine’s conditions for a settlement with Russia, according to people familiar with the matter.

The meeting of officials from the Group of Seven and the so-called Global South is part of a round of talks preparing the ground for a high-level summit that Switzerland is due to host in June. Some of those meetings have included dozens of other nations from the Gulf, the Group of 20 and the BRICS, an organization that includes Brazil and India. A smaller gathering took place last December.

The attendance list for the meeting in the Qatari capital has not yet been finalized, the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. Russia has not been invited and whether China will attend remains unclear, said the people.

Ukraine’s allies see China’s presence as important for the success of the summit given the influence they say Beijing has on Moscow more than two years into the war. The meeting will come days after the US approved a national security package that includes more than $60 billion of aid for Kyiv, offering Ukraine some reprieve following months of setbacks on the battlefield.

Ukraine’s blueprint for peace calls for respecting the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the withdrawal of Russian troops as well as guarantees over its future security. It also includes specific provisions to protect its nuclear generators and food supply.

Kyiv wants those principles to be broadly agreed at the June summit in Switzerland as a precursor to any potential talks involving Russia. China is seen as a key participant to give weight to any agreement and so the question of whether anyone from Beijing will show up at that meeting is crucial.

At a meeting of foreign ministers in Italy last week, the US and other G-7 nations urged China to stop helping Russia’s war efforts.

Ukraine’s allies have accused China of supporting Moscow with optics, nitrocellulose, microelectronics, and turbojet engines, as well as satellite images, microelectronics and machine tools for tanks. Beijing has repeatedly said that it hasn’t taken a side in the war.

China has so far only taken part in one previous meeting, in Saudi Arabia last August. Beijing and several other nations in the BRICS grouping of countries have argued that Russia should be invited to the discussions.

