Quebec to set more restrictions on bars to slow COVID-19: Sources

MONTREAL - Quebec is expected to impose more restrictions on bars today to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christian Dube and public health director Horacio Arruda are scheduled to make an announcement this afternoon.

Multiple sources tell The Canadian Press that the province will force bars to close earlier and require owners to collect contact information from patrons for tracing purposes in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The move comes two weeks after authorities reopened those businesses following months of pandemic-induced shutdowns.

Dube had threatened to close bars and revoke their licenses earlier this week after reports of venues in the Montreal area violating public health guidelines on such things as physical distancing.

Quebec health officials reported 137 new COVID-19 cases today and 6 additional deaths, four of which had occurred before July 1.