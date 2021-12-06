1h ago
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Get Covid Shots Without Delay
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged residents to get vaccinated without delay, as the government prepares for a surge in hospitalizations to deal with a fourth wave of coronavirus infections driven by the omicron variant.
Ramaphosa plans to convene a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council soon to review the state of the pandemic, he said in his weekly newsletter.
“While we do not yet know what impact the omicron variant will have on hospital admissions, we have been preparing hospitals to admit more patients, and we are investigating how we can quickly secure medication for treating Covid-19,” he said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Tax-loss selling now could bring further tax savings in 2022
-
4:40
One-in-four Canadians overspent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Poll
-
5:24
Survey shows most Canadians don’t plan on changing jobs in near future
-
7:22
Food prices climb closer to record, boosting inflation angst
-
3:25
Billionaire Weston family agrees sale of Selfridges to Thai Central Group
-
4:40
Half of Christmas shoppers finding items out of stock this year: Poll