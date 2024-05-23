It's hard for Canadian banks to get moving if economy is barely growing: Wessel

Royal Bank of Canada’s global head of health-care investment banking, Andrew “Cal” Callaway, is leaving the firm to return to Deutsche Bank AG where he previously worked for more than a decade, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Callaway, who’s based in New York, has worked on transactions for companies including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., and Apotex Pharmaceutical Holdings. At Deutsche Bank, he’ll continue to focus on advising companies across the biopharmaceutical sector, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Representatives for RBC and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Callaway, who joined the bank’s RBC Capital Markets unit in 2019, previously worked at Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse Group AG, his LinkedIn profile shows.